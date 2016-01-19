Henderson City Road Dept. uses new method for them to pre-treat against heavy snow

Gearing up and preparing for two rounds of winter weather, that's how Henderson City Road crews kept busy Tuesday.

Beet juice was newly sprayed within city limits. Henderson City Road crew officials beet juice would have been used during last year's brutal winter, had it been dry enough.



Steve Gibson with Henderson Public Works says that's the double-edged sword with beet juice. It's not very effective on already-wet conditions. But, it de-ices like a charm during dry weather, like what we've seen Monday and Tuesday. Once precipitation hits the beet juice, after it's laid out, I'm told it can even de-ice and melt snow down to minus-20 degrees.

Steve Gibson, Henderson Public Works: "Last year we didn't have any dry snow, it was mainly rain up front which washed it off so we just used plow and salt last year," said Steve Gibson, Henderson Public Works. "Today is a perfect day because there's no rain and it's so cold. The snow that will come now will be dry and it will work great."

