Sinkhole opens in Newburgh park

A 15-foot sinkhole opened up at the Indian Hill Overlook Park near the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

Town officials say there was a sinkhole in the same spot two years ago. It had been filled with concrete and dirt, but the erosion from the parking lot and heavy rain opened up an additional sink hole.

Officials say street crews will continue to monitor and fill it.

The area has been barricaded off.

