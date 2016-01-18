Jackie Young Named to McDonald's All American Team

The accolades keep rolling in for Princeton basketball's star guard, Jackie Young. Young has now been named as a McDonald All-American.

The McDonald's team rosters were unveiled Sunday night.

Young recently became the Indiana girls' all-time career scoring leader, with 3,086 points last week, as she passed Shanna Zolman. She is expected to become the Indiana high school all-time career scoring leader this week, passing Damon Bailey's record.

The Notre Dame commit's skills will be on display for the whole nation to see, as the 15th annual girls' game, is shown on March 30, at 5:30 p.m., CST, on ESPN-U.

Young will be joining another Notre Dame commit, Erin Boley of Elizabethtown, Kentucky in the game. She'll also be representing the Hoosier state alongside Lindsey Corsaro from Indianapolis Roncalli.

The girls’ roster this year nearly mirrors the boys’ roster, with 24 players representing 15 states. Texas has six players on the team, California has three and Illinois, Tennessee and Indiana have two apiece.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.