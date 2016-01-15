Dr. Zint - Harmony Eye Care

Dr. Zint was born and raised in Newburgh, Indiana. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Southern Indiana where she received a Bachelors of Science in Biology. Then she attended the University of Missouri-St Louis College of Optometry where she received her Doctor of Optometry degree. During optometry school, Dr. Zint had the opportunity to complete her externships at some wonderful clinical sites including: the Cole Eye Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, the Hawaiian marine base on Oahu, and the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Oklahoma. Dr. Zint is a member of the Beta Sigma Kappa academic optometric society. She is also an active member of the American Optometric Association, the Indiana Optometric Association, and the Kentucky Optometric Association. In her free time she enjoys reading, hiking, playing volleyball, and attending Colts and Cardinals sporting events