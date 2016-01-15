Dr. Christine Verbeck - Harmony Eye Care

Dr. Verbeck was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from the University of Missouri—St. Louis. She received her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Missouri—St. Louis College of Optometry. Christine practiced in Belleville, IL for 3 years before moving to West Lafayette, IN. There, she was in private practice for 5 years while her husband pursued his Ph.D. at Purdue University. Her husband is on the faculty at the University of Southern Indiana. Dr. Verbeck and her husband live in New Harmony, IN. She is a member of the American Optometric Association, the Indiana Optometric Association, the Southwestern Indiana Optometric Society, ANEW, Kiwanis, Women of Vision and BNI. She enjoys hiking, camping, fishing and spending time with family