Bill would allow some distilleries to serve and sell more liquor

In Kentucky, tourists may be able to take in more tastes and smells on the Kentucky bourbon trail.

The state senate is expected to vote on a bill that would allow distillery visitors to buy up to nine liters of liquor, drink cocktails, and sample up to 1.75 ounces of liquor.

In Owensboro, renovations are underway on the OZ Tyler Distillery. Officials there support the bill and say the idea is good for the Owensboro tourism industry.

“I think it's great for Owensboro. I think it's great for the distillery. I'm actually reminded by a quote from Mark Twain that too much bourbon is never enough,” said Jacob Call, Terrepure Operations Manager.

Terrepure officials hope to have it up and running by summer and the gift shop open by summer of 2017.

