Old National Bank buying third largest bank in Wisconsin

Old National Bank of Evansville is buying the third largest bank in Wisconsin.

The purchase of Anchor BanCorp is a deal valued at $461-million. Old National has assets of nearly $1.2-billion.

The purchase could be completed by the end of June, if shareholders and regulators approve.

