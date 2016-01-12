Schenk hired as Princeton parks & rec superintendent

There’s a new Parks and Recreation Superintendent in Princeton.

The parks board voted Monday night to hire Waylon Schenk. The vote was 3-1.

Mayor Brad Schmitt appointed Schenk after taking office recently.

Schenk will take over for Dan Beard, who was given a pink slip by the new mayor, after being in the position for 35 years. He will continue working part-time as a high school teacher and head football coach.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.