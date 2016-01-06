Police: Family arrested after detectives tipped off to marijuana packages

Four family members are in custody, accused of dealing pot.



Police say they went to a home on Heidelbach Avenue after they were contacted by U.S. Postal Inspectors.

Officers say a package to be delivered to the home contained 2.4 pounds of marijuana.

The package was delivered.

Officers arrested 20-year old Dalton Fyler, his father, 40-year old William Fyler and stepmother, 43-year old Jennifer Fyler.

A teenager was also arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

William and Jennifer are charged with dealing and maintaining a common nuisance.

Dalton is facing a dealing charge.

