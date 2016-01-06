14 NEWS UPDATE: Trial set for former Newburgh restaurant owner

A trial date is set for a Newburgh businessman facing theft charges.

Rick Anthony Bordenaro was arrested at his former business, Bordy's Pizza, back in August.

Police say an Evansville business owner claims Bordenaro stole from him and forged his signature.

The trial on those charges is scheduled to start April 6th.

Bordenaro also faces theft charges in Warrick County.

He's accused of stealing a pizza oven from another business and writing bad checks.



The former Bordy's pizza has a new owner and a new name.

