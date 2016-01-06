Teen accused of firing gun at Daviess Co. home

A 17-year-old girl is accused of firing a gun at a home in Daviess County, knowing people were inside.

Officers say they were called to a home on Carpenter Drive on Tuesday night. At least two rounds reportedly hit the home.

Khalil Hinton, 20, was driving as a 17-year-old girl allegedly fired a gun at the home.

They were arrested a short time later and charged with wanton endangerment.

The teen is also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.

