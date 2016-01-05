Posey Co man accused of having sex with teen

A 27-year-old man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Mt. Vernon Police say John Stallings admitted to officers that he had intercourse with the teenager, more than once, at his house.

Stallings was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. He’s in the Posey County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

He will be in court on January 26.

