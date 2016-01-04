McCuiston running for Vanderburgh Co. Commission - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

McCuiston running for Vanderburgh Co. Commission

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A new candidate is running for Vanderburgh County Commission.

Republican Dale McCuiston announced Monday he hopes to fill the seat for District 1. 

In December, Commissioner Joe Kiefer announced he won't seek re-election for the spot.

McCuiston is a long time teacher and Navy veteran.

Attorney Alex Schmitt is seeking the District 3 seat. The Republican will make the announcement 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

