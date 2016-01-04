Icemen Lose Another Extra-Session Heartbreaker

One night after dropping an overtime thriller 4-3 to Missouri, the Evansville IceMen came up short 3-2 in a shootout against the Wichita Thunder Sunday at the Ford Center. Wichita outshot Evansville 9-3 in the first period, and the Thunder capitalized on their second power play of the period to take a 1-0 lead with 1:14 left. Kenton Miller scored the goal from the right circle for the Thunder, who came into the game with the ECHL’s last-ranked power play at 6.7%. The IceMen tied the game when Jordan Sims forced a neutral zone turnover and led Justin MacDonald in on a 2-on-1 with Nathan Moon. MacDonald feathered a saucer pass over a diving Wichita defenseman for Moon, who shot the puck past the glove of Thunder goalie David Shantz at 7:52 of the second period. Late in the second, Wichita’s captain Ian Lowe snuck a shot past IceMen goaltender Christoffer Bengtsberg on the short side from the left circle to put the Thunder in front 2-1 heading into the second intermission. Moon danced out of the corner with the puck and fought his way to the front of the net, before beating Shantz a second time to tie the score 2-2 at 6:42 of the third period and the two teams skated to overtime. After five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime with no scoring, the IceMen went to a shootout for the first time this season. Andy Huff and Lowe each converted on their attempts for the Thunder. Tyson Fawcett scored on his opportunity in the second round of the shootout, but Shantz stopped Alex Guptill and Moon to earn the win. Evansville next travels to Indianapolis January 8-9 for two games against the Indy Fuel. Both games are scheduled for 7:35 EST (6:35 in Evansville).

