Colts Win Finale, But Lose Out on Playoff Berth

Recently signed Josh Freeman and Ryan Lindley each threw one touchdown pass in the first half Sunday, and Jerrell Freeman scored on a 23-yard interception in the second half to lead Indianapolis past Tennessee 30-24. But not into the playoffs. The Colts (8-8) won their last two games to avoid the first losing season since 2011, but didn't get the help they needed - a Houston loss and seven other games to go the right way -- to make the postseason. Josh Freeman was 15 of 28 for 149 yards and one interception while running Indy's regular offense. Lindley ran the 2-minute offense and gave Indy a 20-14 halftime lead with an 18-yard TD pass. Tennessee (3-13) clinched the No. 1 draft pick by losing its fourth straight. Quarterback Zach Mettenberger fell to 0-10 as a starter.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.