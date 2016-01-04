Lady Aces Get Pummeled By Drake

Sara Dickey racked up 17 points for the University of Evansville women’s basketball team on Sunday evening, but a balanced attack from Drake rendered her efforts moot as the Purple Aces dropped a 94-52 decision to the host Bulldogs at the Knapp Center. Dickey, who has now notched double-figures in points in all but three games this season, was hounded by the Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 MVC) for most of the night as she ended 5-of-21 from the field. Erin Sinnott’s night was highlighted by a pair of three-pointers as she finished second on the team with 10 points, and both Sasha Robinson and Peyton Langston chipped in eight apiece. Robinson, who was coming off a career-high-tying 17-point performance two days ago, also led the Aces (1-12, 0-2 MVC) in rebounds with five. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs saw five players reach double-figures as the team shot 62.5% from the field. Lizzie Wendell led the barrage for the Bulldogs with 23, and both Sara Rhine and Maddie Dean added 18. Emma Donohue added 13, and Caitlin Ingle racked up 10 to go along with 14 assists. Dean and Rhine also tied for the game high in boards with 10 each as the Aces were out-rebounded 52-24. UE will be back in action on Friday as they return to the Ford Center to take on Loyola at 7 p.m.

NOTES: UE is now 14-34 against Drake … In road contests, the Aces are 6-17 … Dickey now stands just eight points shy of No. 5 on UE’s all-time scoring list … Amy Lefever, who graduated in 1994, currently occupies that spot with 1,362 career points.

