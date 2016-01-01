Kentucky Wesleyan Ends the Year on a High Note

Four Panthers scored in double figures, as the Kentucky Wesleyan men's basketball team overcame a slow start in the first half, to down Brevard College, 68-60. KWC trailed early 11-5, before slowly getting the offense in gear, and taking the lead, 19-17. They led by a 27-22 count at the half. It wasn't much easier in the second half, as they only outscored the Tornados by 3, to win by the final 8-point margin. The big statistic in the Panthers' 2nd half effort, was 5-for-7 shooting, from behind the arc. As a whole, they shot 50% from the field in the 2nd half, compared to a rough, 30% in the 1st half. Brevard's main struggle came from deep, as they only made 5 out of 23, 3-point shots. Ken-jah Bosley led the Panthers, with 15 points. Jordan Jacks and Devin Langford were right behind him with 14. Marcus Fillyaw chipped in 10 points, and he also had a team-high, six assists. Demarcus Threatt led Brevard, with 17 points, and 9 assists.

