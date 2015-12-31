Icemen Lose Back and Forth Thriller

The Evansville IceMen finished off 2015 with their first winning month since October 2014. However, New Years Eve belonged to the Quad City Mallards, who defeated the IceMen, 6-4, Thursday in front of 7,688 fans at the Ford Center. The IceMen finished December with a 6-5-2 record. Quad City notched the game’s first goal, when Anthony Collins finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play at 7:16 on a deflection over IceMen goalie Matt Zenzola. The Mallards received three power plays in the first period and converted on the third one. Matt Carey picked up a loose puck from a blocked shot and buried the rebound into a wide open net to give Quad City a 2-0 lead. The IceMen outshot the Mallards 14-12 in the first period, but trailed by a pair of goals. Evansville was penalized eight times for 27 minutes in the frame. A flurry of three goals in the first eight minutes of the second period sprung the IceMen into the lead. Alex Wideman ripped a wrist shot past the glove of Quad City goalie Steve Michalek 2:17 into the period. Alex Guptill then feathered a backhander off of Michalek and into the net to tie the game. 1:22 after the goal, Guptill set up Vincent Dunn for a one-timer from the right circle to put the IceMen in front 3-2. Later in the stanza, the Mallards tied the score when Ryan Tesink deflected an Austin Coldwell point shot past Zenzola at 10:45. It was Coldwell’s third assist of the night. Quad City jumped back in front at 14:17 of the period, when Vladimir Nikiforov snuck behind the Evansville defense and snapped a shot into the net from the right circle. The Mallards opened their lead to two goals when Brady Brassart scored his first ECHL goal on a centering pass to the edge of the crease at 11:20. An empty net goal by Carey put the game out of reach with just over two minutes left. Mike Duco provided a garbage-time goal for the IceMen, but it was too little, too late. The Mallards snapped out of a four-game skid, and prevented Evansville from its first three-game winning streak. Michalek made 32 saves in the win, while Zenzola stopped 23 shots in the loss. The IceMen next host Missouri Saturday, January 2 at 7:15pm to begin 2016. Evansville then welcomes Wichita Sunday, January 3 at 5:15pm to wrap up four games in five days.

Courtesy: Icemen Media Relations. Copyright 2015, WFIE, All rights reserved.