Longtime Tri-State educator to run for seat on Vanderburgh Co. Commission

A longtime Tri-State educator will try to win a seat on the Vanderburgh County Commission next year.

GOP Chairman Wayne Parke says Dale McCuiston will run for the District One seat, now held by Joe Kiefer.

Kiefer announced, earlier this year, he’s not seeking re-election.

We’re told McCuiston will make a formal announcement on Monday at the GOP Headquarters on John Street.

