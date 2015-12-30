Free taxi service in Evansville ready for NYE

Woods & Woods Law Firm and Unity Taxi in Evansville have teamed up again this year to give you a free ride home on New Year’s.

Rides will be offered 11 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

If you need a ride home, call Unity Taxi and mention the Woods & Woods offer.

This is the 18th year for the Safe Ride program.

