4 teens in custody after home invasion in Vanderburgh Co.

Four teens are in custody in connection with an armed robbery involving a gun and machete.

It happened at the Highland Hills apartments on Sweet Gum Court, on Vanderburgh County's north side.

Law enforcement do expect more arrests, after what's described as a group of masked males bull rushing into an Evansville apartment.

Just a few hours ago, two of the suspects in the case were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Their names are Kyle Fravel and Christian Cheatem, both are under 18 and are facing a long list of charges including armed robbery and burglary.

14 NEWS got a copy of the affidavit in the case, earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The victims told deputies approximately seven males wearing masks kicked in their door.

According to authorities, one of them held a machete to the victim's chest. Another suspect held a gun to the other victim's head.

A traffic stop the next day got authorities headed in the right direction because the car contained a number of stolen items from the apartment invasion.

Fravel and Cheatem are currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Two other teens were transported to the Youth Care Center, which houses juveniles.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

