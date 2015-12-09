New sidewalks complete in Downtown Newburgh - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New sidewalks complete in Downtown Newburgh

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

After months of construction, the new sidewalks in Downtown Newburgh are complete.

The project cost just under $500,000.

Construction started back in May.

Many of the sidewalks were cracked and needed to be fixed.

We're told it is a welcomed improvement.

