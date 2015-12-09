Scenic view back at Overlook Park in Newburgh

People in Newburgh can once again see the Locks and Dam from the Overlook Park.

We reported a few months ago that residents were upset that they could no longer enjoy the scenic view because the trees were too tall.

Now the trees have been cut.

Corp of Engineers representatives tell us they normally try to keep up with the growth but couldn't because of funding.

However after receiving complaints they decided to spend the money.

