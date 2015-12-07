More businesses moving out; Schnucks moving in

Many of you reached out to us, asking when is Schnucks moving in on South Green River Road?

While Schnucks officials are closing guarding any start dates, three more businesses are moving out by the start of 2016.

This is to make room for the new 59,000 square foot Schnucks location.

We've been telling you about this for months.

[PREVIOUS: Two new Schnucks locations planned to open in Evansville]

City officials say the company could start demolition soon but the project is still missing the signatures of state and some local authorities.

On Monday, 14 NEWS learned from the landowner of Lawndale Commons that three businesses are moving out.

Premier Tanning is temporarily closing the Washington Avenue location starting December 14. But, the owner says the company is opening a new store in Darmstadt.

Pearl Dry Cleaning is moving to 4905 Bellemeade Avenue by the start of 2016.

