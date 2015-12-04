Police: Evansville man arrested after threats, drugs found in hotel room

This is the conversation we keep having over and over again.

How are people that aren't supposed to have guns, getting them?

An Evansville man is in jail after police say he had a gun, drugs, and tons of money inside an Evansville hotel.

Police say 51-year-old Timothy Huffman threatened to shoot law enforcement in the past.

Now he's facing a long list of charges.



According to the arrest affidavit, police set up a perimeter around the Holiday Inn Express on the west side Thursday morning.

That's after they received information Huffman was holding up inside with drugs, money, and guns.

Huffman ran out a side door, where he was met by a K9.

According to reports, he was carrying a loaded .357 revolver.

Past convictions classify Huffman as a serious violent offender. He should have never had a gun.

Police found drugs inside the hotel room Huffman was staying in.

Huffman told police in the hospital that if he had got to his gun, he would have shot law enforcement.

He's currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

