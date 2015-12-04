Evansville Police surprise lucky students with dream trip to Dis - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville Police surprise lucky students with dream trip to Disney World

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It's 840 miles.  Fourteen hours on a bus.  But for a group of Evansville kids, it's the trip of a lifetime.

Evansville Police raised $50,000 to take students from Glenwood Leadership Academy and Cedar Hall to Disney World next January.

That trip is part of the EPD's "Cops Connecting with Kids" program.

The students were selected based on teacher recommendations, grades, attendance, behavior, and ISTEP growth.

Today, the school hosted a school-wide assembly to surprise the students! Take a look!

