Thieves strike, steal packages off Evansville doorsteps

Caught on camera, people stealing packages.

"The email said it was delivered and I don't have a package," says Rhonda Cruz.

"Somebody probably picked it up," she explains.

"You work hard to buy stuff, and someone else walks away with it."

Rhonda Cruz would know. The saxophone she ordered for her 12-year-old daughter, so she could march in the Christmas parade this weekend, vanished after it was delivered.

"The one thing I order for my child someone walks away with," Rhonda explains.

With over 630 million packages traveling around the world these holidays, you need to be on the lookout.

If you're not going to be home, send it to somewhere else. Or leave a note on your door, as a heads up for the delivery person.

