Logan's Promise makes major announcement about scholarship funds

Big news revealed Tuesday evening for Logan's Promise, the organization named in honor of 15-year-old Logan Brown.

Police say Logan was killed by a drunk driver in a horrific crash back on University Parkway in Vanderburgh County on March 14th.

Charles Brown, Logan's dad, telling 14NEWS Tuesday evening that Logan's Promise garnered more funding than they even thought.

They raised enough money to fully fund eight scholarships, one for every high school in the SIAC.

We met Charles out at Logan's Cross, set up alongside University Parkway tonight, so Logan could be a part of the big announcement.

" We found ourselves in a position we didn't expect to be in," explains Charles.

"Our goal going into this year was to give three scholarships. However, we found at the end of the season that we did better than we anticipated. We are going to give eight scholarships, one to every high school in the SIAC."

For Charles and the rest of Logan's family, the pain is still evident everyday. The pain of knowing their wide-eyed athletic teenager, will never be back.

But Charles knows Logan is having an impact on thousands of lives everyday.

" It's still difficult. Difficult to know he isn't here. But my son will make a difference, and he already has," says Charles.

This Thursday, Charles and several family members will be traveling up to Indy for a candlelight vigil.

The event is part of a national day of remembrance by the M.A.D.D (Mother's Against Drunk Driving).

