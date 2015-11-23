Historic Newburgh looking for volunteers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Historic Newburgh looking for volunteers

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Historic Newburgh is looking for volunteers to step back in time and spread some holiday cheer.

The town's annual Christmas celebration is the first weekend in December.

They're looking for street musicians and carolers.

All of the volunteers will be fitted with late 1800's period costumes.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly