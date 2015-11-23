Evansville officers use overdose opiate spray for second time

For the second time since piloting the program, Evansville officers had to use the overdose opiate spray - Narcan.

This happened after they found a man unresponsive in his vehicle in the 1100 block of Washington.

Police say they found a spoon and syringe nearby and he was barely breathing.

The police officers used the Narcan - because they believed he overdosed on heroin and he was taken to the hospital.

