Evansville officers use overdose opiate spray for second time

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

For the second time since piloting the program, Evansville officers had to use the overdose opiate spray - Narcan.

This happened after they found a man unresponsive in his vehicle in the 1100 block of Washington. 

Police say they found a spoon and syringe nearby and he was barely breathing. 

The police officers used the Narcan - because they believed he overdosed on heroin and he was taken to the hospital.

