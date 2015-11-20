Men who saved girl from deadly house fire honored - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Men who saved girl from deadly house fire honored

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Three men were honored for their actions during a house fire in Evansville that killed three people.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor awarded Dustin Vacha, Scott Taylor, and Michael Lankford with the Distinguished Citizen Commendation.

In March 2014, the men helped three-year-old Sierah Jones out of the burning building on Franklin Street.

Vacha was able to drop the girl out of a second story window and into the arms of Taylor and Lankford.

Sierah’s twin, Jazmin, their mother, Keri, and Donal Lankford were killed in the fire.

Christopher Compton was sentenced to 200 years in prison for starting the fire.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

