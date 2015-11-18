New lease on life for son of EPD officer, heart transplant on the way

Prayers answered for one Evansville Police Officer.

His baby boy is getting a heart transplant.

7-month-old Luke Chapman born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

It's a complex and rare condition.

The left side of the heart is critically underdeveloped.

Luke has been in an Indy hospital since birth.

But this morning, the family posted on Facebook Luke would be receiving a heart transplant.

The surgery is scheduled for early Thursday morning.

Here's the family's joyful, yet sorrowful post, on Facebook Wednesday morning:

-- At 6:51 am we received a call and heard these four words we've been praying for. We have a heart! Thank you God for answering our prayers. We are overwhelmed with joy! Please pray for this family and all those involved with this child's loss. We are so grateful for their willingness to give Luke the ultimate gift. Please pray for comfort for them and that God give them peace during this difficult time. Lord We pray that they know you and that you give them peace that surpasses all understanding. God has a plan for both of these babies. We are so thankful for their brave decision. Please pray that the heart maintains its health through transit. Pray for the surgical team who will be transplanting Luke. Give them healing hands, sharp minds and calm hands. Pray for Luke's strength and acceptance of his new hero heart. Lord we remain faithful to you and are grateful for all your blessings. We give you all the glory! --

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin says the entire department is behind Luke.

"The whole department been behind them from the beginning," explains Chief Bolin.

"It's been heartbreaking watching him go through this. It's been hard on him. Hard on his wife. This is great news and hopefully everything goes great tomorrow and we wish them the best."

