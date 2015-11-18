City presents new lease proposal to Evansville Icemen

The City of Evansville has submitted a counter proposal to the Evansville Icemen.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the terms of a new lease will reduce rent, and simplify financial obligations and incentives between the team and the city.

The five year deal would give profits from concessions sold during Icemen games to the city and profits from ticket sales to the team.

Due to the lease restructuring, rent for the Ford Center would drop from $643,752 to $26,500 taking the Icemen's rent from highest in the ECHL to 15th.

The team has said it needs to work out a lease with the city by December 1 or they won't be able to schedule games for the 2016-17 season.

We’re told the Icemen are reviewing the lease now and hope to have an answer by the end of the week.

