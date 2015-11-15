Tri-state teens excel at World Kickboxing / Karate Championships - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

--- Picture 1 ----
---- Picture 2 ----
--- Picture 3 ----
---- Picture 4 -----
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Some Tri-state teens have returned to our area, with some distinguished hardware!

They competed in Spain at the World Kickboxing and Karate Union World Championships.

The kids tried out in May, and all train under Lori Stanley at East-West Karate in Evansville.

The championships featured 1,000 competitors from 40 countries. 

McKenzie Fuquay won gold in freestyle forms and bronze in sparring.

Makenzie Warren won silver for junior girls team sparring.

The championships are in Orlando in 2016.

Pic 1 – McKenzie Fuquay (front) on the medal stand for her Gold

Pic 2 – Makenzie Warren (left) with the jr girls sparring team getting her Silver

Pic 3 – On the beach at Benidorm (L to R: Makenzie Warren, McKenzie Fuquay, Megan Lutz, Hunter Lutz, and Alec Brown)

Pic 4 – Team USA representing Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, New York, Michigan, Connecticut

