Thieves steal crucial railroad parts on Evansville tracks

Thieves dismantled a busy section of railroad in Evansville, leaving behind a mangled mess.

The suspects left spikes and rails behind, but stole $30,000 worth of stabilizing plates.

CSX officials say if a train would have gone through, it could have caused a major derailment.

According to police reports, CSX officials are calling it an act of attempted sabotage, based on what was stolen.

"Lost wages, repairs, clean up costs, we're talking millions of dollars. People need to keep that in mind when they think something like this is just a harmless prank," said Dan Grimm with the Evansville Fire Department.

