New health care facility to open in Boonville

New health care facility to open in Boonville

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A new health care facility will open in Boonville. 

Transcendent Health owns the outpatient rehabilitation center.

Just a few months ago the area was home to a dilapidated trailer court.

Owner Tom O'Niones says it will specialize in geriatric exercise equipment.

The clinic opens Thursday.   

