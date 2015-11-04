911 calls released for shooting that sent five to hospital

All suspects are now behind bars following a robbery and shooting that injured five people in Evansville.

Jarvice Sears and O'Neil Bruin were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The five suspects are facing a long list of charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment above the 711 Tavern on East Virginia Street.

Witnesses told police that four armed men wearing masks tried to rob nine people in the apartment.

One person in the apartment opened fire on the suspects. He was shot twice, in the neck and chest.

Police say, as the suspects were leaving, they fired at a neighbor who had opened his door to see what was going on. The neighbor was shot in the stomach, but was able to return fire.

According to the police report, the neighbor who exchanged gunfire with the suspects told officers "I shot all those m***** f******."

We're told the neighbor, 27-year-old Cameron Kendall, and the other victim, 22-year-old Logan Orth, are expected to survive.

Investigators believe Kendall's actions were justified. They do not anticipate filing any charges.

Police say they recovered a large amount of cash and drugs from the scene. They believe the apartment was being used for selling drugs. The investigation into the illegal drug sales is ongoing.

"People are tired of their neighborhoods being run by the criminals,” said Sgt. Jason Cullum. “They are tired of seeing their neighbors make life choices that bring the criminal element to them. If these folks aren't selling drugs out of the apartment, these robbers don't show up at the door."

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Text NEWSAPP to 51414 or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.