Kentucky Lawmakers Agree on Budget, Tax Bills

Lawmakers in Frankfort have reached agreements on the budget and tax bills, with a late-night session ending a stalemate over how the state spends money.

The bills would raise Kentucky 's three-cent cigarette tax to 30 cents and give Governor Fletcher's administration a free hand in deciding how to spend $125 million on county roads and city streets. And nearly $39.2 million would go to the University of Louisville for a new health science research facility.

There's no legislative session Monday. It was called off after lawmakers spent hours during the weekend working on a budget.