A Tradition of Caring...

Pine Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center is dedicated to providing a caring atmosphere, which meets the special needs of each of our residents.

We have a full-time activity staff. The directors are responsible for planning and implementing of activities that meet the resident's social and spiritual needs. Each unit has its own unique activity calendar designed specifically for that particular unit.

We have a full-time Social Worker who helps address the emotional and psychosocial issues of our elderly residents.

We are proud to offer optical, dental, and podiatry services to our residents. Trained and licensed professionals come to Pine Haven to provide these services.

Our therapy services help our residents maintain their highest optimal level of functioning and independence. Therapy services include speech, occupational, and physical therapy, and are performed by trained and licensed professionals.

Our meals are prepared under the consultation of a registered dietician and tailored to the specific tastes and needs of the residents. We also provide selective menus to our residents. The selective menu program allows residents to choose from a variety of menus. Very few homes offer selective menus and we are proud to continue this service.

We also provide care above the state required levels for nursing coverage for residents. A Registered Nurse is on duty on a daily basis.

Furthermore, the staff at Pine Haven participates in on-going service training sessions throughout the year to stay focused on meeting the needs of the residents entrusted to our care.

Apartment/Room Features:

- Air Conditioning

- Emergency Call System

- Private Bathrooms

- Private Rooms

- Step-In Showers

- Wheelchair Access

Additional Unit and Community Features:

- Gas fireplace

- Chapel

- Respiratory therapist on staff

Community/Facility Features:

- Beautician/Barber

- Cable / Satellite TV

- Courtyard

- Elevators

- Housekeeping

- IV Care

- Incontinence Care

- Medicaid & Medicare Accepted

- Number of Meals Provided: 3

- Recreation Room

- Special Diet Accommodation

- Sprinkler System

- Transportation Provided