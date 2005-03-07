Donald Ray Wallace: Indiana's Dead Man Walking

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

UPDATE: A man convicted of killing an Evansville family, will become the subject of Indiana's first state execution in almost two years. But his victims' family wants to remember those he killed.

Diana Harrington says her sister, Theresa Gilligan, was a loving mother to five-year-old Lisa and four-year-old Gregory, and that Patrick Gilligan was a good husband and always humorous. She says the last 25 years without them have been "unbearable," because the media constantly gives Wallace all the attention - not his victims.

Harrington, and the rest of the Gilligan family, is inviting the public to a prayer service Wednesday night, to focus on the loss of a family - not their killer. The service is set for 6:00 Wednesday evening, at St Theresa Catholic Church.

Wallace, meanwhile, is scheduled to die by chemical injection at midnight Wednesday night, for murdering the family while burglarizing their Evansville home in 1980. Reporter Stefanie Silvey is in Michigan City, covering that end of the story. You can catch her live reports beginning on Newswatch at 5:00, and right here at 14wfie.com.

UPDATE: The defense attorney for Donald Ray Wallace says she has a 40-page clemency request - but Wallace won't let her file it. Because of that, attorney Sarah Nagy says there's nothing she can do to stop Wallace's execution by lethal injection, scheduled for just after midnight Thursday morning. Nagy says Wallace is capable, competent and clear in his wishes.

Wallace was convicted in the 1980 shooting deaths of the Patrick Gilligan family in their Vanderburgh County home. Newswatch will be in Michigan City to cover the execution.

The vigil site will be the Evansville church where the couple was married, and where their funerals were held in January 1980.

Wallace, 47-years-old, is scheduled to die by lethal injection early Thursday at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. Wallace had been released from prison two months before he tied up and shot the family to death when they crashed his burglary attempt at their Evansville home.