Drug abuse forum brings together leaders in Indy

Naloxone and Narcan reverse the effects of opiods, or heroin.

The 6th annual Prescription Drug Abuse Symposium took place in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The conference brings together people from all walks of life to learn and develop strategies for dealing with a drug "epidemic", according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Many of the people at the conference had personal experience with overdoses, especially Justin Phillips, whose son died of an overdose in 2013.

"In October of 2013, my 20-year-old son Aaron Sims overdosed on heroin," explained Phillips

She wants people to start seeing what their kids are really doing, behind closed doors.

"They think it's always the 'bad' guys with the drugs problems. It can happen to the everyday kid, Aaron was the starting quarterback of his high school football team," said Phillips.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann knows some addictions start with kids stealing prescriptions out of medicine cabinets. They get addicted and then they constantly search for that new high.

"We've seen people start to move from prescription drugs, into heroin,: said Hermann.

Evansville-Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Forces officers seized 50.3 grams of heroin through July. That's enough for 500 individual hits.

In 2013, the US saw over 8,200 heroin deaths and 16,000 pill overdoses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

