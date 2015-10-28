5K race to benefit old jail in Boonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

5K race to benefit old jail in Boonville

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A 5K race in Boonville will benefit the old jail. 

The Jailbreak 2015 begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. 

You can sign up at People's Bank in Boonville.

The old jail dates back to the mid to late 1800s.  It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

