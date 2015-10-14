Event offers encouragement, hope to Tri-State women

More than 100 people attended an event in Newburgh aimed at empowering women to succeed.

Organizer Tammy Boruff says the goal is to offer encouragement and hope.

People of all ages and from different backgrounds were able to share their skills and knowledge.

The event benefits the Albion Fellows Bacon Center, which helps woman in domestic violence situations.

"We want to encourage people,” said Boruff. “We want the women to have hope that there are things for them to do whether it’s in the home, in the classroom, in the boardroom, we all have a place."

Boruff says the event is growing every year.

