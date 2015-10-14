Police: Neighbors tackle break-in suspect, hold him until officers arrive

Two Evansville men took the law into their own hands when they saw someone breaking into a car in the 900 block of Parkland Avenue.

According to the affidavit, Rita Jordan was sitting on her porch and saw the suspect, Justin Reising, breaking into a neighbor's truck.

She confronted him. Reising took off.

Rita's husband, Bradrick, saw him run and took off after him.

The owner of the truck ran out, and according to reports, the two men held Reising down until police could arrive.

Police say they found a small semi-automatic handgun in the grass, by where the men were laying on top of Reising.

"I saw someone going through Chris's truck and I looked over. I thought that's not Chris, so I went over there," explains Rita Jordan.

" I said what are you doing in there?"

"I didn't have any idea that he had it, I was just wanting to get him," says Bradrick Jordan.

"I was tired of reading about stuff happening all the time and people getting away with it."

Justin Reising is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery, theft, criminal mischief, narcotic possession, and weapon without a license.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.