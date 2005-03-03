Big Soccer Tournament Coming to Evansville

(Editor's note: This information is from a release from Indiana Youth Soccer.)

The Indiana Youth Soccer Association has announced that the 2005 IYSA State Cup and Challenge Cup finals will be played in Evansville at the Goebel Soccer Complex June 4th and 5th.

It draws more than 115 teams and more than 2,000 players along with 9,000 spectators to the Evansville area that weekend. It is estimated $2 million will be pumped into the local economy on everything from food to lodging and fuel. This will be the first time the finals have been hosted in the Southern part of Indiana. One year they were in Ft. Wayne and Southbend but traditionally have been held just east of Indianapolis in Lawrence Park.

Evansville was chosen because of the excellent quality of the fields and the commitment of the soccer community. Evansville Elite Soccer club also made an impression in their willingness to host.