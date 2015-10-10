Unique Evansville fundraiser makes a "Dent" in Cystic Fibrosis

Members of the student council for Central High School in Evansville are using their time to raise money for a worthy cause.

The granddaughter of a former Central employee suffers from Cystic Fibrosis.

The student council decided to focus their efforts on raising money for 8-year-old Peyton Pry.

And the event was a big hit at Central's last home football game of the season against Mater Dei.

Take a look!

