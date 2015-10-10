Unique Evansville fundraiser makes a "Dent" in Cystic Fibrosis - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Unique Evansville fundraiser makes a "Dent" in Cystic Fibrosis

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Members of the student council for Central High School in Evansville are using their time to raise money for a worthy cause.

The granddaughter of a former Central employee suffers from Cystic Fibrosis.  

The student council decided to focus their efforts on raising money for 8-year-old Peyton Pry.

And the event was a big hit at Central's last home football game of the season against Mater Dei.

Take a look!

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly