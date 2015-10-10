Evansville Police use shooting simulator to train for active shooters

In the last two weeks, school shootings have stretched across the country.

The tragedies have filled up news headlines, as people across the country search for answers.

The Evansville Police Department has an innovative tool to train for over 600 different scenarios on the streets.

That includes active shooters in offices, schools, and public venues.

Training cost time and money, and budgets are always tight.

This interactive shooting simulator allows EPD officers to train for scenarios any officer could see.

Reporter Jess Raatz tried out the system, as EPD officers put her through the stressful scenarios.

Watch the story above.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.