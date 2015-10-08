Evansville teen faces cancer for the 3rd time - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville teen faces cancer for the 3rd time

Every day in the US, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer. 
It can take a toll on a family, both emotionally and financially.  

Parents of children with cancer, would do and pay anything to make it better.

But eventually medical bills start racking up.

One of those kids, 15-year-old Devon Kobie, is battling cancer for the third time.
And the family is reaching their limit. 
Jess Raatz has their story.

It's stories like Devon's, that make people ask, how do we stop cancer in the first place?
Here's the link to Devon's facebook page and gofundme account.

Also, there's an important event this Saturday in Evansville to help fund research.  

It's the CureSearch walk and its happening at Garvin Park.
Curesearch funds accelerated advances in kids cancer research, and works to overcome the barriers to breakthroughs.
Registration is at 8:45.  Opening Ceremony starts at 10.
If you were moved by Devon's story, or by other kids like him, you should go.  

