Fall Festival security reaches new heights

Evansville Police are taking security at the fall festival to new heights, to keep thousands safe.

From the top of the Gersthaus on Franklin Street, EPD SWAT members get a full view of the Fall Festival.

Making sure they spot little issues, before they become big messes.

Officers are looking for lost kids, spotting people causing issues, and helping navigate officers through busy crowds.

[RELATED: Police urge pedestrians to use crosswalks near Fall Festival]

Sgt. Jason Cullum says their efforts have really worked.

"We had an officer that was given information about a juvenile that was in possession of a handgun," Cullum said. "At ground level, it would have been nearly impossible to spot them. Being on the roof, the officer got that information. In just a few seconds, we had a visual on that individual and we were able to figure out the situation."

Helpful links:

2015 Fall Festival Munchie Map

2015 Deaconess Hospital Wise Choice Munchie Map

2015 Fall Festival Schedule

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.