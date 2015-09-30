Key member of EPD will be missed at Fall Festival - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Key member of EPD will be missed at Fall Festival

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is quickly approaching on October 5th-10th.

And one key person will be missing from this year's festival.

Evansville Police Sergeant Larry Nelson passed away two weeks ago, after a 6-month battle with cancer.

West Side Nut Club members can't remember a year where Sgt. Nelson wasn't working the week-long event.

Sgt. Nelson worked night-side security at the festival, part of a massive police force tasked with keeping the festival safe.

"Larry was very instrumental and has been a big part of the festival for a good number of years.  I can't document it but Larry may have played a role in several of the classic Fall Festival pranks.  We're going to miss him," says West Side Nut Clubber James Raben.

